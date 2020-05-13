Man stabs wife's brother for not sending her back after delivery in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man stabbed his brother-in-law after an argument at Jeedimetla on Monday night. Narsimha had gone to pick his wife from her parents place, where she delivered a baby nine days ago. But her parents refused to send her back, over which he had an argument with his wife’s brother Naveen.

In a fit of rage, Narsimha picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Naveen twice in the stomach. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors operated on him and he is under observation now. Jeedimetla Inspector K Balaraj said an attempt to murder case was registered .