Man stabs wife's brother for not sending her back after delivery in Hyderabad
Published: 13th May 2020 09:05 AM | Last Updated: 13th May 2020 09:06 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A man stabbed his brother-in-law after an argument at Jeedimetla on Monday night. Narsimha had gone to pick his wife from her parents place, where she delivered a baby nine days ago. But her parents refused to send her back, over which he had an argument with his wife’s brother Naveen.
In a fit of rage, Narsimha picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Naveen twice in the stomach. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors operated on him and he is under observation now. Jeedimetla Inspector K Balaraj said an attempt to murder case was registered .