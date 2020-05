By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Special Operations Team of LB Nagar under Rachakonda Commissionerate raided a gutkha manufacturing unit and seized gutkha and raw material worth Rs 30 lakh at Balapur on the city outskirts.

The accused had been supplying gutka to traders at Balapur, Shamshabad and Mailardevpally, even during the lockdown. To avoid police, the accused would move on a scooter and deliver at night. The accused and seized material were handed over to Balapur Police Station for investigation.