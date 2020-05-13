Situation peaceful in clash-hit Bhainsa town

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the members of two communities clashed in Bhainsa, forcing the district administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, the situation in the town remained peaceful on Tuesday giving some respite to the local residents.

Meanwhile, Nirmal District SP C Sheshidhar Raju, said that the officials have arrested as many as 25 persons, belonging to both communities, for their alleged involvement in the clashes and have registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, 24 hours after the imposition of prohibitory orders, the officials gave some relaxation to the locals, after which normal life got restored. In the meantime, several local residents alleged that the repeated clashes denote the inefficiency of police. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Telangana Minorities Commission, Mohammed Qamaruddin, sought a report from the collector and the SP on Tuesday regarding the clash.