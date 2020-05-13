The Freshness in the Soul

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Rooh Afza. The very Urdu name holds freshness as it means ‘Soul Refresher’. This ruby-red fruity-floral-herbal syrup takes a pinkish tint when mixed with chilled water. A quintessential summer drink, it is often served to guests in South Asia. Its demand increases during the month of Ramzan when pitchers of Rooh Afza sherbat sit proudly on iftar tables for the devotees to break the fast.

This 113-year-old Unani syrup has given the modern soda drinks a run for their money and has humbly remained a favourite in the households of the subcontinent for years. Why? Because of its cooling and hydrating effects given it’s a blend of herbs, flowers especially rose, roots and fruits, created through the secret Unani medicinal formula, a tradition of Perso-Arabic medicine introduced in Hindustan in the 13th century while Delhi Sultanate was cementing its foundation.

This drink has the trajectory of more than a century. It was in 1906 that Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed founded the Hamdard Laboratories in Lal Kuan Bazaar, Delhi. A year later, the thick scarlet syrup which was a concentrate with medicinal properties to fight heat, was born. Interestingly, it is said that it got its name from a character of the same name in the book ‘Masnavi Gulzar-e-Naseem’ written in 1838 by poet Pandit Daya Shankar Naseem Lakhnavi. The label bearing the name has drawings of carrots, grapes, flowers and several herbs which was designed by Delhi-based artist Mirza Noor Ahmad. It sold off and quickly became people’s favourite drink when hot-dry winds ‘loo’ blew across the region.

A factory in Ghaziabad was opened and it was produced on mass levels. Several years later, Partition of the country divided families and hearts. The rose-coloured soothing concoction, too, was divided. The younger son Hakeem Mohammed Said in the family chose to migrate to Pakistan and founded Hamdard Pakistan. And when East Pakistan was created as Bangladesh in 1971, Hamdard expanded its business operations over there. Noted author Arundhati Roy writes about the iconic drink during 1947 and 1971 in her book ‘The Ministry of Utmost Happiness’. Back home in Hyderabad, scholar-author and food connoisseur Begum Fatima Shahnaz, daughter of the late Nawab Mir Moazam Husain, talks about the grand dawaats at her home Hyder Manzil, Banjara Hills during Ramzan, “It has been part of heritage of Hyderabad and symbolises the old culture.

Among several other delicacies and sharbats prepared and served, Sharbat Rooh Afza was always a part of the iftar. Some of the sweets were also prepared using this syrup.” Fatima adds that the origin of Rooh Afza goes back to the Mughal courts as the use of rose syrup and petals comes from Turkish and Persian cuisines. On the other hand restaurateur Qutub Alam Khan reminisces, “Rooh Afza was always served in our Barkatpura mansion during Ramzan. It used to be served both as sherbet and as a flavour in cold milk. My grandmother would often welcome guests with this rose-scented drink.” The exquisite flavour of the syrup comes not just from red roses but also from roots like khas that grows on the banks of Ganga. The key ingredients are bought from Khari Baoli, Asia’s largest wholesale herb market in Delhi.

Despite the lockdown, people in the city are ordering it through apps delivering essentials. Last year, there was a drop in the production because of unavailability of certain roots and herbs while the rumour doing the rounds was that the slowdown happened because of a family feud. But Hamid Ahmed, CEO and trustee of Hamdard Laboratories India rubbishes the claims. He informs, “Our factory in Ghaziabad will be shifted to Aurangabad so that we reach out to more people in South India where the demand is increasing.” And even after seeing so much for more than 100 years, Rooh Afza has lived on not just to quench thirst but also to witness difficult days.

