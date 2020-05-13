STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The lockdown booklist for aspiring entrepreneurs

These four young men are using the time on their hands to sharpen their business skills and stay positive.

Published: 13th May 2020 10:47 AM

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  This ample time is indeed a great resource for anyone aspiring to start up a new business. Some of the successful entrepreneurs of the city reveal their top book choices to read during the lockdown.  These four young men are using the time on their hands to sharpen their business skills and stay positive. They are allocating a few hours religiously to ensure they are consuming some food for thought. We ask them what they are reading and why?

Finding my Ikigai 
The CEO of online social marketplace Crivly, Arshdeep Bharadwaj, stresses on the importance of excelling in all fields of life. Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to A Long and Happy Life talks about the different components of life that are necessary for overall wellbeing. A Guide to the Good Life  teaches you different methods of integrating stoicism into your life for managing the mental and physical affairs of life in harmony,” says the 20 year old. He also stresses on using this time to work on personal growth and discipline and working consistently without excuses. “If it’s important for you, you’ll make it work. You’ll find the time, you’ll get the resources, and you’ll find a way. If it’s not important enough for you’ll find reasons why you can’t,” says Arshdeep.

Learning how to manage worry
Founder of one of the city’s budding PR and Media firms, DVM Media PR, Deepak V Maddila talks about quitting his corporate job to pursue his calling for PR and promoting individuals and organisations. “Now is a great time for brands to reach out to their audiences and effectively communicate their message and charity work with the audience and we are helping them do that,” says the TedX talker.

How I Raised Myself From Failure To Success In Selling by Frank Betcher is a guide to learn “selling” and entrepreneurs who know how to sell, not just their product but themselves, rarely struggle. Developing the Leader Within You by John C. Maxwell teaches leadership traits beyond positional leadership and makes one a better leader,” says Deepak. He also stresses on the importance of tackling one’s mental health. “How To Stop Worrying And Start Living by Dale Carnegie. Worry and Anxiety are two things that an entrepreneur will definitely face. Managing them proper ly leads to better business decisions and growth. This book teaches us how to manage worry by giving real-world examples.” 

For personal and spiritual growth
The founder of SuperLean Meals, Karthik. D Reddy, talks about his passion for making clean and easy eating available for one and all. “We started delivering pre-proportioned healthy meals packaged specifically for hyper local convenience. The response was overwhelming and we have franchises in over 10 locations already,” says the fitness enthusiast.

“Those who are interested in starting a business should utilise this time to do their homework to develop effective strategies to minimise risk and maximise returns on future endeavours. Books like The Lean Startup by Eric Ries and Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill have helped me learn a great deal about the world of business while The Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda has made a huge impact on my personal and spiritual growth,” says Karthik. Such books bring about transformation, he says.

Eye-openers about businesses
Co-founder of Hyderabad based digital advertising startup, Adonmo, Sravanth Gajula shares his journey about developing a game changer in the digital outdoor advertising industry. With big shots like Ikea, Cadbury, Amazon and many more, their smart taxi top advertising idea has forayed into other metropolitans such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore since it was founded in 2016.

“The Leader who had no title- Robin Sharma is one book that I swear by.  Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek is also a great read to understand what it takes to run an organisation,” says Sravanth. “But the books Delivering Happiness by Tony Hseih and How Google Works by Eric Schmidt are eye-openers about the art of entrepreneurship. They are must reads for anyone who is interested in this field,” says the ISB alumnus. 

