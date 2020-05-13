This Ammi with kiraak dialogues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mother’s Day marked the calendars and faded back to time, but what remains is the imprints of daily life largely ignored. But when a few young artistes in the city, quite bored with the lockdown, join hands and post quirky videos of a typical Hyderabadi mother it calls for guffaws and equally funny comments. Videos posted on Instagram by Faiz Jung, a city-based performance artiste have become quite a hit among the Instagrammers.

The short video clips feature Ammi, played by Faiz himself with his jet-black beard in place and a shawl or a dupatta covering his head. His bespectacled eyes roll over the ‘sons’ and a ‘daughter’ played by other artistes in, yes you guessed it, beards. Faiz, 22, an engineering student shares, “The idea came to us (other artistes in the video) while we were discussing other videos and at the same time the usual funny-angry dialogues of our moms when she calls for some work and we are busy with our phones.” The videos show Faiz hurling a flying chappal at the son (Zaki Zakaria) saying,

“Phir phone le ke baith gya!” Or interrupting another son (Anas Hussaini) with hammer-like hands while he sweetly talks to his romantic interest on the phone. The mobile is the mother of ammi’s annoyance as s/he keeps spitting fire in usual kirraak language with lines like: “Idhar lao yeh phone”, “Phir phone pe lag gaye.” The other son (Umar Siddiqui) not just gets mum’s scolding but also has to help mommy dearest while she’s unable to play ludo on her mobile. The videos, with thousands of likes, had Hyderabadis in splits of laughter.