We love citrusY, green flavours, thanks to Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CitrusY and green fragrance notes which impart a ‘clean’ association through their products are what we seem to prefer, in the times of Covid, according to a study by Sacheerome, a fragrance and flavour manufacturer. The study titled ‘The New World and Opportunities Post Coronavirus’ provides insights on the strategic shifts the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry will face in the coming months and how clients can move into opportunities first.

The study is a result of the findings of the brand’s collaboration with renowned market research agencies including Mintel, Euromonitor, McKinsey, and Ipsos, among others. The report is divided into various categories including home, surface, fabric, and personal care. It indicates that there is a steady growth in the launches of products with ‘clean’ claims.

Hand hygiene matters

About 81% of consumers in West India have used hand sanitisers more than before compared to 67% in North India. There is also high usage of hygiene products among the older age groups. In April 2020 alone, there were 2.2 million searches for hand sanitiser, which is a year-over-year increase of 29X.

Ayurveda rules

Divya Arora, Director Innovation and Strategy, Sacheerome, said, “FMCG companies are using differentiation in fragrance as a key selling proposition to attract consumers. There is an increased affinity towards using traditional and natural fragrances and Ayurvedic ingredients that provide holistic wellness.

There is also a demand for perfumery ingredients that have disinfectant, anti-bacterial, and anti-microbial properties, across categories”. Unlike many other categories, home care has responded well to lockdown. Liquid soap with disinfectant and hand sanitisers experienced a boost in sales as consumers’ self-protection awareness has increased rapidly since the outbreak of the virus.