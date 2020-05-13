Hyderabad women cops shoot video to spread awareness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To stop the spread of Coronavirus, medical and health professionals are asking people to take preventative measures through a wide range of public service announcement (PSA) videos. Joining the bandwagon, women police force of Hyderabad Commissionerate performed to the popular band ChowRaasta’s ‘Chetulyetti mokkuta’ song and released a video of the same.

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar launched the 2.22-minute video on Tuesday. The top cop felicitated women police officers for best Covid-19 policing. The video shows the challenging task of police force in controlling and persuading the masses to stay put at home.

The performance was shot at Osmania Arts College building. Heartwarming gestures of police personnel delivering essential supplies to needy and migrant workers are also covered in the video. The crisis needs emotional bonding and it was showcased in the video by women police, the CP said. Duly recognising women police officers’ efforts, Anjani Kumar said, “Hyderabad police are serving the public tirelessly. Women officers have lot of responsibility as they have to work towards confidence building and contact tracing. They are doing extremely well by coordinating with the families in tracing primary, secondary and tertiary contacts.”