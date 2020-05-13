STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad women cops shoot video to spread awareness

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar launched the 2.22-minute video on Tuesday. The top cop felicitated women police officers for best Covid-19 policing. 

Published: 13th May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To stop the spread of Coronavirus, medical and health professionals are asking people to take preventative measures through a wide range of public service announcement (PSA) videos. Joining the bandwagon, women police force of Hyderabad Commissionerate performed to the popular band ChowRaasta’s ‘Chetulyetti mokkuta’ song and released a video of the same. 

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar launched the 2.22-minute video on Tuesday. The top cop felicitated women police officers for best Covid-19 policing. The video shows the challenging task of police force in controlling and persuading the masses to stay put at home.

The performance was shot at Osmania Arts College building. Heartwarming gestures of police personnel delivering essential supplies to needy and migrant workers are also covered in the video. The crisis needs emotional bonding and it was showcased in the video by women police, the CP said. Duly recognising women police officers’ efforts, Anjani Kumar said, “Hyderabad police are serving the public tirelessly. Women officers have lot of responsibility as they have to work towards confidence building and contact tracing. They are doing extremely well by coordinating with the families in tracing primary, secondary and tertiary contacts.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Cop
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp