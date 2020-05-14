STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10% of COVID-19 patients test positive even after 40 days at Gandhi Hospital

Close to 10 per cent of the Covid-19 patients at Gandhi Hospital have not been discharged for more than 35-40 days, since they were admitted. 

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close to 10 per cent of the COVID-19 patients at Gandhi Hospital have not been discharged for more than 35-40 days, since they were admitted. Doctors have called this phenomenon, as ‘Persistent  Positivity’, which means despite 10-12 RT-PCR tests over weeks, these patients are continuously testing COVID-positive.

The only way to confirm if these people have COVID-19 active antibodies is to perform a virus culture. While doctors from Gandhi Hospital claim that the State does not have a Biosafety Level-3 laboratory for the virus culture, CCMB told Express that they are fully equipped to perform virus cultures. 

Speaking to Express, Dr Krishna Murthy, HoD of Pulmonology, Gandhi Hospital, said, “Close to 10 per cent of the patients at Gandhi Hospital currently have been admitted for over 35-40 days. Despite multiple tests, they have constantly tested positive post treatment and recovery. Thus they have not been discharged.” “We are calling this persistent positivity. This could be because the particles of the virus are still there in their system.

The RT-PCR just detects the particles of the virus, not if it is active or inactive. For that, we require a virus culture. However, the State does not have the infrastructure right now to do a virus culture, which requires a BSL-3 laboratory,” said Dr Murthy. 

However, Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of Centre of Cellular and Molecular Biology says, “The CCMB does have a BSL-3 laboratory, which is already doing virus culture for research. We have an MoU with Gandhi Hospital complete with ethical codes, where we are allowed to take samples from Gandhi Hospital. We have people from CCMB visiting Gandhi Hospital everyday. They can just send the samples or drop us a mail and we can do the culture for them.”

COVID positive woman delivers baby boy
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old COVID-positive patient gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday morning. The mother and the son are healthy, and the delivery was via C-section. The infant’s samples have been sent for testing. Doctors are feeding the infant. 

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
