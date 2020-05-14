STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops rough up ryots, BJP leader at Kothapet mart

Several fruit farmers who reached Kothapet fruit market from far and wide were roughed up by Chaitanyapuri police late on Tuesday night.

Published: 14th May 2020 09:15 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several fruit farmers who reached Kothapet fruit market from far and wide were roughed up by Chaitanyapuri police late on Tuesday night. BJP Nagarkurnool district president A Sudhakar Rao, who reached to support the farmers, was also abused and manhandled by the police. 

After noticing that people inside the fruit market were not following the lockdown protocols on Tuesday, officials closed the market on Wednesday. They then barred the entry of vehicles with fruits into the market. 

Chaitanyapuri police warning the
BJP leader. (Bottom) Cops
thrashing him

Around 500 mini trucks, most of them from Nagarkurnool, were piled up till late Tuesday night. When Sudhakar Rao came to the rescue of farmers, the Chaitanyapuri Inspector S Janaki Reddy and others dispersed the farmers. When Rao questioned the police clampdown, he was also detained and reportedly beaten up. In a video clip, which was widely circulated on social media, the Inspector can be heard abusing the BJP leader and pushing him towards the police station.

“The Inspector’s behaviour is a sample of how police misbehaved with me and farmers,” Rao said. Meanwhile, the protests by fruit farmers and migrant labourers continued in front of the Chaitanyapuri police station, adjacent to the fruit market, on Wednesday. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to disperse the agitating crowd.

A Sub-Inspector of Chaitanyapuri police station snatched the mobile phone of a journalist, who was recording the lathicharge and hurled abuses at the scribe. When contacted, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said that he had received a complaint from the aggrieved party. “I have ordered an inquiry and asked the LB Nagar DCP to look into the matter. Action will be initiated based on the report,” Bhagwat said.

Fruiterers to sell from function halls
After the Gaddiannaram fruit market was temporarily closed as fruit sellers failed to maintain social distancing, the GHMC decided to shift its fruit sellers to function halls in the city.  Fruit farmers will now be allowed to sell their produce at function halls located between Nagole - Bandlaguda.

The Mayor Bonthu Rammohan decided the shift after discussing with the members of Agriculture Market Committee, Gaddiannaram.  He said, “It would take a fortnight to reconstruct shades which were blown away on May 4 in Koheda to where the Gaddiannaram market is now shifted to.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
