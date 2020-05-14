STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Airport-style security in Hyderabad to board trains

Sec’bad station sees 1,060 passengers on Day 1; Strict screening for everyone 

Passengers were marked with home quarantine stamps on their hands at the departure wing of Secunderabad Railways station. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Train travel has evolved for the better in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A strict system has replaced the chaos and rush of railway journeys. On Wednesday, passengers going from Secunderabad to Delhi arrived 90 minutes early at 6 am for the 8 am train. There were designated arrival and departure gates on Platform 10 of the station. There is now a three-level security check of tickets, of body temperature and checking of personal details much like it is done in the airports.

On Wednesday, there were 238 incoming and 205 outgoing passengers in the morning for the Delhi-bound train. For the evening train, which reaches Secunderabad at 6.20 pm daily before heading to Bengaluru, there were about 342 passengers outgoing and 275 incoming passengers.“For outgoing passengers, first we queue up the passengers and request them to keep the digital tickets ready. Showing these, they can proceed to the departure desk.

A girl shows her Home quarantine stamp at
Secunderabad railway station | EPS

Their temperature is noted, then they have to sanitise their hands. They are sent to the designated seat after their details are checked on Arogyasethu App,” said the Deputy Station Superintendent, Commercial. “My friend travelled from Bidar to Hyderabad to catch this train to Bengaluru as his office there asked him to report to work. If not for the train, he would have had to travel on a bike,” shared a passenger.

This process takes about one hour. At arrivals too, incoming passengers are screened for fever. Provided they clear the same, they will be sent to the next desk where their Aadhar details, picture and phone number is uploaded on an App. They then have to proceed to the third counter where the home quarantine stamp is put on their hand. “I am relieved to come back to Hyderabad. When the lockdown began, I was in Allahabad in my university from where we had to leave so I went over to my cousin’s place in Delhi,” said Pallavi B, a 22-year-old student.

Train schedule
Bengaluru-Delhi train arrives at Secunderabad at 
7.30 am and departs at 8 am daily
Delhi-Bengaluru train arrives at Secunderabad at 
6.20 pm and departs at 7 pm daily
 

