STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pakka local band plus lady cops equals Covid-19 viral video

A video that shows a posse of spiffy policewomen pulling off some mean moves in front of well-known city landmarks has been making rounds on the internet since the last two days.

Published: 14th May 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Ram, a member of Chowraasta band, receives a memento from the city police

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video that shows a posse of spiffy policewomen pulling off some mean moves in front of well-known city landmarks has been making rounds on the internet since the last two days. The women in uniform are seen grooving to popular Telugu band, Chowraasta’s, viral song Cheyi Cheyi Kalapaku Ra, which raises awareness on the safety measures that can prevent the spread of Covid-19. The two-minute video was released by city police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The description below the video reads: “Women police are constantly on duty at this time. The woman constable’s role in isolation and quarantine are indispensable. A few police stations have only one woman official, while everyone else is on duty. Hence, we are releasing a two-minute video for emotional bonding in this crisis situation.” Speaking to Express, Shikha Goel, additional commissioner of police (Crimes & SIT), said: “As far as Covid is concerned, women police officers have been performing all duties shoulder to shoulder with men.

Whether it is checkposts or quarantine centres, they are involved everywhere, and this video reflects that.”  The police felicitated Chowraasta band members for the song. Talking about the making of the song, Srinivas, one of the band members, said: “The song was written, composed and sung by our vocalist Ram. When the lockdown was announced, Ram was irritated that people were not following the rules of physical distancing and hygiene.

He wanted to create awareness among the people, and wrote and composed the song overnight. Right from the inception of the song to the final product, we released the song within 14-15 hours. The audio of the song went viral even before the video was launched. The song requests people to wash hands and take other safety measures, and emphasises  that we can fight this pandemic together. We are very happy to be associated with Hyderabad police as they will help convey this message to a larger audience.” The video has been directed by Arun Vikkirala and choreographed by Vishwa Raghu.

Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
viral video
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp