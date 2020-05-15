Coronavirus fight: CCMB, drug firms sign MoU

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular biology has signed MoUs with two Hyderabad-based pharma companies to share data and insights of virus culture tests on Covid-19. CCMB is conducting these tests for research on an anti-Corona drug or a possible vaccine.

According to CCMB director Dr Rakesh Mishra, the virus culture is working out well. “We have a large amount of virus now for the research. We are providing two pharma companies with whom we have signed the MoU, these inactive viruses.

The virus is usually given to companies which further test them on animals to produce antibodies. If there is an anti-Covid drug, its efficacy can be tested from the virus culture we have.” Viral culture is a laboratory technique in which samples of a virus are placed in different cell-lines to test each drug to know which works the best.

If the cells show changes, known as “cytopathic effects”, then the culture is positive. So each sample of virus will be treated with different procedures, to see what works best. CCMB is also conducting genome research to study why close to 60 per cent of the patients in Telangana are asymptomatic, while the rest of the 40 per cent require intensive treatment.