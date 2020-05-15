STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops on their toes as leopard hits the road

3 teams formed to trace leopard, which was seen resting on a road at Kattedan; a palm civet rescued from mosque at Golconda

Published: 15th May 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

 Police personnel on the lookout for the leopard near a farm in Kattedan on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A leopard has left Forest and Police Department officials sleepless in Hyderabad, after it ventured out of its dwelling in the forest and strayed all the way to Kattedan, located on the way to the RGI Airport. Despite massive tracing efforts, spanning several hours since Thursday morning, the big cat remains elusive. 

More than 30 officials from the Forest and Police Departments, including veterinarians from the Nehru Zoological Park, are camping at open farmland spread across 40 acres at Kattedan to trace the leopard. Reportedly, the leopard had jumped into the farmland, which has a wall around it. Speaking to Express, Rangareddy District Forest Officer Bheema Naik said that two trap cages and 25 CCTV cameras have been set up in the farmland to track its movement. The police deployed drone cameras on Thursday afternoon in hopes of spotting the big cat. Three special teams have also been formed under Shamshabad Forest Divisional Officer Ch Shivaiah. 

Forest officials and police personnel discuss strategies to capture the leopard | Vinay Madapu

Forest Officer Naik further said, “The open land has many patches of thick vegetation, providing the leopard a good cover. We have not been able to trace it yet. It might try and escape at night using the same route it had used to enter the city in the morning. A team, including a veterinarian, will be camped here at night.” The leopard was first spotted by some passers-by on Thursday morning, resting in the middle of a road near the Kattedan industrial area. As pictures and videos of the wild animal began making rounds on social media, the Forest Department dispatched a team comprising Nehru Zoo and Rangareddy forest officials to the spot. Local police joined them. 

Palm civet at Golconda 
Hours before the leopard was sighted at Kattedan, the Forest Department officials had received distress calls claiming that a ‘black panther’ was lurking near the Noorani mosque in Golconda. Images and videos of the ‘panther’ on prowl surfaced on Wednesday night. However, upon analysing the videos and images, forest officials suspected the creature was not a black panther. When they reached Golconda, they found an Asian palm civet wandering about in the mosque. The civet was rescued by the forest officials without having to use a tranquiliser.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
leopard Hyderabad police
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp