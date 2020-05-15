STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public flak over Gaddiannaram incident leaves police dept smarting

The police department which has been lauded for its able handling of the Covid-19 fight now faces severe criticism as it was an issue related to farmers.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:10 AM

police illustration

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The high-handed behaviour of the Chaitanyapuri Inspector with Nagarkurnool BJP leader A Sudhakar Rao at the Gaddiannaram market on Tuesday night has led to mixed reactions in the police department. Video footage that went viral showed Inspector S Janaki Reddy hitting Sudhakar Rao when the politician came to support fruit farmers who were barred from entering the market for violating lockdown rules. 

The police department which has been lauded for its able handling of the Covid-19 fight now faces severe criticism as it was an issue related to farmers.  While some in the department feel that Janaki Reddy’s reaction could be due to pressure, others feel the Inspector should have maintained a cool head.  Some policemen say that the endless duties in the lockdown have taken a toll on their mental and physical health. 

“Moreover, instructions from superiors keep changing, leading to confusion. All police personnel are putting in more than 100 per cent efforts at this time. Just because of one incident, the efforts of the entire force should not be ignored,” a policeman said. Some from the police believe that employees from other departments should pitch in to help in the task of registering migrant workers.

Inspector Janaki Reddy has found some vociferous support as well. Some police personnel feel that force against troublemakers is permitted under the law. They, however, distance themselves from the abusive language used by him. “We have all legal provisions in hand. In such situations, instead of hitting or abusing, it is better to shift such persons to a police station,” they state. 

