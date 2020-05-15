TS-bPass implementation from June 1st week: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For swift and hassle-free approval of building permissions across the State, the State government will implement the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System (TS-bPass) from the first week of June, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said. During a review meeting on the implementation of TS-bPass held here on Thursday, the Minister instructed officials to make all arrangements to implement the TS-bPass across the State from the first week of June.

The review meeting was also attended by Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and CDMA Director N Satyanarayana. The TS-bPass will allow a citizen to construct a house through self-certification if it is to be built within 75 square yards. “The new TS-bPass system is in line with the TS-iPass that will fast-track building approvals in the State with minimal documentation and human intervention.

The State government is striving to ensure a transparent delivery of citizen services,” Rama Rao said. “TS-bPass is being implemented in 87 municipalities on a trial basis. Around 1,100 applications have been received so far. The officials are in the process of verifying the applications. A few permissions have already been given to build the houses,” he added. The Minister asked the officials to upgrade the infrastructure and provide enhance training for the employees to ensure hassle-free transactions.

Rama Rao told MAUD officials to call a meeting within two days with Collectors, revenue and town planning officials. He wanted them to work towards providing online approvals once the system is in place and also to provide various online options like Mee Seva Centres and Mobile Apps for sending the applications. A call centre is also being set up.

T-Hub to team up with Startup Genome

Telangana’s startup incubator T-Hub entered a partnership agreement with Startup Genome — a research and policy advisory organisation — to promote innovation and startup ecosystem in the State. The partnership, which was announced on Thursday, will lead to inclusion of Hyderabad’s startups in Global Startup Ecosystem Report in the 2020 edition