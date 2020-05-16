A contest for creative masks too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In a bid to urge more people to use face masks, digital print company Vistaprint is conducting a unique #MakeYourMask contests through its social media channels.

With the #MakeYourMask contest, Vistaprint is encouraging participants to unleash their creativity and share the designs that they would want to feature on their masks.

The creator of the most impressive design will get a chance to win a personalised face mask from the brand. Bharath Sastry, CEO, said, “Let’s add some fun to this important task at hand.”