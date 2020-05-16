Do we need a new mental health curriculum from grade  1 to 12?

ANANYAMARIAMRAJESH By

HYDERABAD: The recent news of #BoisLockerRoom on Instagram exposed us to the misogyny prevalent among boys and the vulnerability of girls. Experts tell us how we can avoid such unpleasant sexual wars both online and offline

Bois Locker Room is quite a famous group name that has trended on social media for the last 10 days creating havoc and ruckus. This particular group on Instagram shared pictures of girls while body shaming and objectifying them. Such a behaviour does not only pertain to boys alone but also girls. Shortly after the screenshots of the comments made by the boys in the group were shared, Instagram stories exposed that certain girls have also shared and body shammed guys, as well as made homophobic remarks.

Then there was a twist in the news saying that the group was created by a girl. However, there were some important learnings of the episode Social media is surely a platform that enables to curtail and bring light on such issues that harm and objectify women as well as men. However, one must ensure that such incidents are first brought to the notice of police. The Hyderabad ACP of Cyber Cell K V M Prasad said, “One should complain first when they come to know of such groups so that the police can take suitable action.

This will ensure that such groups and people are discouraged to indulge in these activities.” Prasad mentioned, “Schools and colleges should conduct online awareness programmes regarding the penal provisions of the law that are used to deal with such cases. The students need to understand the consequences they might face if booked under these penal provisions. If such complaints are received the culprit will be brought in front of the law and be punished if found guilty”, he added. Prasad said they haven’t yet come across such an incident in Hyderabad and advices the students in the city against forming such groups because it is a serious crime.

Electronic evidences cannot be erased and there can be dire consequences for people involved in these groups who body shame or make sexual remarks, he added. The ACP urges local campaigning using posters, pamphlets or hoardings in public spaces which will help in educating the children and parents who must guide their children regarding such wrongdoings, ensuring they are aware of the consequences.

But did one ever wonder what actually caused the boys and girls in such groups to objectify and pass judgements on the other gender while explicitly sharing the pictures as well? Deep-rooted misogyny and predominant roles in the society that have been there for centuries have shaped the young minds in such a way. Senior psychiatrist and advisor at Mpower – The Centre Dr Zirak Marker said, “If we put things to perspective there are three stake holders responsible namely: the parents, the children themselves and the educational institutions.”

Marker, an experienced child and adult psychiatrist and psychotherapist mentions that parents these days adopt a new generation parenting style where they feel like they should remove all obstacles from their child’s path and are always shielding them. He added, children when parented liked this end up being entitled at a very young age. Such kids feel the need to satisfy all their demands and can never take no for an answer. During this tender age of growth there is high peer pressure and conformity, leading to poor judgement and low moral compass.

This also results in unhealthy coping mechanisms and frustration since they are used to getting what they want. Marker said, “Children must be taught that they cannot comment, share, morph photographs, bully or make sexually explicit remarks and have to be moulded in the right way. “When there is an unhealthy home environment or nonindulgent parents not bothering to keep a check on the kids, that’s the time when the presence of school and educational institutions matters since they play the largest and most important role,” he added. Every school has a counsellor now but not everyone goes to them because of the social stigma and uncomfortableness.”

Marker making a suggestion to schools said every school needs a mental health curriculum from grade 1 to 12. Schools can engage in once a week class on mental health so that kids can be taught about consent, gender equality, tolerance, sexual harassment and the laws as well. Discussions must be a part so that the children are able to differentiate between right and wrong.” He said, “A lot of schools conduct workshops or become alert when an issue like the ‘Bois Locker Room’ is exposed.

A full-time faculty of psychologists is needed in every school so that issues from bullying to sexual harassment and the consequences would be taught.” “Concepts like discrimination, sexuality, tolerance, acceptance and consent even in relationships should be conveyed as young as possible to prevent the children from such harmful thoughts about the other sex,” he added. Parents must never be embarrassed to talk to their children about these issues, only then will the world become a better place for both men and women, equally.

Legal provisions under which one can be booked for cybercrime

Section 509 of Indian PenalCode (IPC): Word, gesture oract intended to insult the modesty of a woman. (3 yearsof punishment or fine or both.)

Section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000-2008:

Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. (3 years of punishment, can be extended to 5 years and a fine which may extend to 5 Lakhs.)