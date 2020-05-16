Leopard venturing on Hyderabad outskirts evades forest authorities, escapes refuge spot

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The leopard which ventured into the city at Kattedan on Thursday, managed to evade forest department officials and escaped from the farmland where it had taken refuge.

A police dog tracked the leopard towards Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PTSAU), located on the opposite side of the farmland.

Officials also found pug marks headed in that direction.

It might have crossed the open lands of the varsity and made its way through Gandipet, to reach the reserved forests in Chilkur, where Mrugavani National Park is located. “The two trap cages and 25 camera traps installed at the farm will continue to be there for monitoring in case the leopard returns,” said Ranga Reddy FRO Bheema Naik.