Lockdown: Constable takes bribe from migrant workers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A constable from Petbasheerabad Police Station allegedly demanded Rs 500 as bribe from a migrant worker in return for his verification.

When the migrant, who had returned from Mumbai recently, claimed he didn’t have any money, the constable forced his son to transfer Rs 300 via UPI into his account.

After the youngster raised the issue on Twitter, Petbasheerabad Inspector met the family in person and provided them with money and groceries.

The migrant’s son, Pavan Kalyan, tweeted that he had informed Petbasheerabad police about his father’s arrival from Mumbai.

The patrolling constable visited their home for inquiry and demanded Rs 500 for the verification process.

“When I told him my father cannot pay the amount, he forced me to pay Rs 300 via UPI. I urge the police to inquire into this incident and take necessary action,” he wrote.

In his tweet, Kalyan also mentioned that the Police Department would be held responsible if the constable troubled him in the future.

He also shared the screenshot of the UPI transaction, along with the picture of constable R Srikanth. As the tweet went viral, the Police Department took up damage control measures. Pavan Kalyan, on Friday, tweeted, “Petbasheerabad Inspector Mahesh has visited our home. He not only apologised, but gave us Rs 500 in cash and a 25-kg rice bag.”