Lockdown: Migrant family enroute Hyderabad meet with accident, infant dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A migrant couple from West Godavari district who were coming home to Hyderabad along with their child on a moped met with an accident at Choutuppal late on Thursday night.

The 10-month-old baby girl died on the spot and the couple sustained injuries in the accident.

The couple make a living selling soda on a pushcart. K Peddiraju, his wife Lakshmi had migrated with their child Yajnasri from Metlavarithota in West Godavari district to Hyderabad two years ago.

According to the police, on Thursday, the family reached Borlagudem village of Choutuppal on their moped when Peddiraju lost control and hit a boulder by the roadside. The child received a head injury and died on the spot, while the couple sustained injuries.