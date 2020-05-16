Really saddening that pet owners are disowning animals due to corona fear, shares this breeder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Ever since we heard the news about the lockdown, we were concerned about one major issue. How will be able to provide good food to our dogs if every other store is going to be closed? I have been into breeding German shepherd dogs for more than 20 years now.

To me, my dogs are not just a livestock. I treat them as my children. My brother Kapil and I have been living with our dogs at Alwal. Lockdown surely has affected our business in some or other areas.

Nevertheless I am able to spend more time with my dogs than before. I get more time to feed them, more time to train them, more time to spend with them, pamper them and play with them.

One speculation which really bothered me was when there were false rumours which came out that Corona spreads through pet dogs. It is sheer stupidity as there has been no scientific evidence to it.

It was really saddening when I read through the news that many pet owners were abandoning their pets due to fear. One thing we all need to remember is that pets grow in our family as just another family member.

They consider us parents. That’s how much they love us. We should never be captivated by such rumours. When we dont disown our family members - if they are stricken with corona, how then can we disown our pets. Its an evil thing.

At our kennel, we love all our dogs. In fact just before the lockdown, our dog even gave us a litter of five puppies. I so cherish them that I even feed them extra baby food everyday with my own hands to help them grow stronger. I have also love cooking. Lockdown brought out many more deeper cooking skills out of me.

I am able to experiment a new dish every day. People binge watch OTT serials. But I love to binge watch food shows and try my hand in making new delicacies. This time around a lot were a hit. My neighbours loved tasting them too. Being bachelors, we siblings got a lot of time to explore new things.

Lockdown might have restricted us from going to new places and meeting our business partners, but it surely helped us bond with each other more and spend more time with our dogs.

Thank God that meat shops and dog food groceries are open, This helped us from having any issues providing food for our dogs. They do however miss their outings to the swimming pools and parts for their evening walks. We even feed 4-5 stray dogs in our colony. They too are hungry souls which need our love and care. Many of our colony people also come forward to take care of these animals. We even have a couple of ducks and few stray cats who come over to our home as visitors for food.

One thing which I fervently believe is that no living creature should starve. Everyone needs food. Hunger is the same for everybody. It grieves my hear when I see so many beings left without food. But we are trying our best to support who ever possible from the limited resources we have.