Telugu TV anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj distributes 100 nutrition kits to pregnant women amid lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Rachakonda Police has initiated a programme to support the pregnant women with a nutrition kit during the lockdown. The beneficiaries were expectant moms from Jawaharnagar, Malkajgiri, Yacharam etc who were identified based on information given by the primary health centres.

On Friday, prominent Telugu TV anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj distributed 100 nutrition kits to pregnant ladies of Keesara on the occasion of her birthday. The kits comprised ragi powder, dates, milk, eggs and fruits.

Mahesh Bhagwat IPS who participated in the programme also informed the expectant moms to reach out to the police on Covid control number 9490617234 for any assistance.

He added that they had vehicles such as Mahindra Alyte from Srinivasa Tour and Travels to help the pregnant woman during emergencies.

He advised the ladies to be wary of relatives or neighbours coming from other districts or states and in case of any suspicion dial 100 or covid control room.

Rakshita Murthy DCP Malkajgiri, Shilpavalli, Addl DCP admin, Shivkumar, ACP, Kushaiguda, Narender, Inspector of Keesara, Dr Sarita from the PHC, Dr Avinash and Jeevan volunteer oversaw the distribution, according to a statement issued by Rachakonda Police.