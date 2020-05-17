Hyderabad civic body to step up fight against COVID-19 in four active zones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With cases being reported every day at LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar and Karawan areas where about 1,442 families reside, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to take stringent measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in these four zones.

Given the highly contagious nature of the virus and the manner it spreads, the civic body, in coordination with other departments like health, police and revenue, would enforce the lockdown strictly and put in place more rules to contain the virus spread. About 80 to 85 houses are sealed in these zones and patients are put under home quarantine.

According to the officials, about 25 houses have been locked in Khairatabad zone followed by Charminar (23), LB Nagar (16), Secunderabad (15), Serilingampally (2) and Kukatpally (5). Speaking to Express, a GHMC official said, “The houses where people tested positive are being sealed to break the chain of transmission.

We are trying our best to isolate the influence zone where a positive case is reported.” The civic, health and police personnel, have been carrying out sanitation and other works including essential services and monitoring people, the officials said. The GHMC would intensify sanitation work and the roads in the containment zones would be disinfected every day. A fever survey would be carried out in the containment zones to identify the symptomatic persons, they added.

Start-up to find ways to counter transmission

Hyderabad: Reagene Innovations a startup incubated at Aspire-BioNest, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has tied up with Tech Mahindra and Indras to identify FDA approved drugs that can be used as therapeutics for Covid-19. “The objective of the collaboration is to stop the entry of the virus into lung airway epithelial cells,” UoH said. Reagene Innovations, will create a human vascular lung model to study Covid-19 using 3D bioprinting. The choice of this strategy is important because the high transmission rate of Covid-19 is attributed in part to the tight attachment of the virus that facilitates its entry into lung cells. Once the virus is stopped from entering the cells, it is rendered harmless