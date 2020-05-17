STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad civic body to step up fight against COVID-19 in four active zones

Given the highly contagious nature of the virus and the manner it spreads, the civic body, in coordination with other departments like health, police and revenue, would enforce the lockdown strictly.

Published: 17th May 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Two covid-19 patients arrive for treatment. (Photo|EPS/ Madhav K)

Two covid-19 patients arrive for treatment. (Photo|EPS/ Madhav K)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With cases being reported every day at LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar and Karawan areas where about 1,442 families reside, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to take stringent measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in these four zones.

Given the highly contagious nature of the virus and the manner it spreads, the civic body, in coordination with other departments like health, police and revenue, would enforce the lockdown strictly and put in place more rules to contain the virus spread. About 80 to 85 houses are sealed in these zones and patients are put under home quarantine.

According to the officials, about 25 houses have been locked in Khairatabad zone followed by Charminar (23), LB Nagar (16), Secunderabad (15), Serilingampally (2) and Kukatpally (5). Speaking to Express, a GHMC official said, “The houses where people tested positive are being sealed to break the chain of transmission.

We are trying our best to isolate the influence zone where a positive case is reported.” The civic, health and police personnel, have been carrying out sanitation and other works including essential services and monitoring people, the officials said. The GHMC would intensify sanitation work and the roads in the containment zones would be disinfected every day. A fever survey would be carried out in the containment zones to identify the symptomatic persons, they added.

Start-up to find ways to counter transmission

Hyderabad: Reagene Innovations a startup incubated at Aspire-BioNest, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has tied up with Tech Mahindra and Indras to identify FDA approved drugs that can be used as therapeutics for Covid-19. “The objective of the collaboration is to stop the entry of the virus into lung airway epithelial cells,” UoH said. Reagene Innovations, will create a human vascular lung model to study Covid-19 using 3D bioprinting. The choice of this strategy is important because the high transmission rate of Covid-19 is attributed in part to the tight attachment of the virus that facilitates its entry into lung cells. Once the virus is stopped from entering the cells, it is rendered harmless

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Hyderabad covid fight
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp