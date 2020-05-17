STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad youth claims he was beaten up for not wearing mask

A youth was beaten up by the constables of Sanath Nagar police station late on Friday night for not wearing a face mask.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A suspected COVID-19 patient wearing a mask stands near an ambulance before being taken to a hospital for quarantine at Kalyanpuri area during the nationwide lockdown in East Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A youth was beaten up by the constables of Sanath Nagar police station late on Friday night for not wearing a face mask. The youth, Rahul, claimed that he had gone to buy some medicine, but the police caught hold of him and beat him black and blue.

However, the police denied his claims. Rahul alleged that when he was near a medical shop at Sanath Nagar bus stop, he was stopped by the police for not wearing a mask. He explained to them that he was in a hurry and forgot to wear one, but they did not listen to him.

“They started abusing and beating me with lathis. They were quite harsh and that’s why I left my bike and fled the spot,” he said.

When contacted, Sanath Nagar Inspector S Chandrashekar Reddy said when the staff stopped him for not wearing a mask, he tried to escape and in the attempt, fell from the bike.

“He is suspected to be a ganja addict also. A case has been registered against him and his bike has been seized,” he said. He denied the allegations of his staff beating him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana covid 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp