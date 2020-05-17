Hyderabad youth claims he was beaten up for not wearing mask

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youth was beaten up by the constables of Sanath Nagar police station late on Friday night for not wearing a face mask. The youth, Rahul, claimed that he had gone to buy some medicine, but the police caught hold of him and beat him black and blue.

However, the police denied his claims. Rahul alleged that when he was near a medical shop at Sanath Nagar bus stop, he was stopped by the police for not wearing a mask. He explained to them that he was in a hurry and forgot to wear one, but they did not listen to him.

“They started abusing and beating me with lathis. They were quite harsh and that’s why I left my bike and fled the spot,” he said.

When contacted, Sanath Nagar Inspector S Chandrashekar Reddy said when the staff stopped him for not wearing a mask, he tried to escape and in the attempt, fell from the bike.

“He is suspected to be a ganja addict also. A case has been registered against him and his bike has been seized,” he said. He denied the allegations of his staff beating him.