Kidnapper, rescued boy test positive for COVID-19, Hyderabad police officers quarantined

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police department on Saturday sent two Task Force personnel for quarantine after a kidnapped boy, whom they had rescued recently, and the accused kidnapper tested positive for Covid-19. The boy is presently admitted in Gandhi Hospital for treatment and so is the accused person.

When contacted, police officials told Express that before being produced in the court, the accused was made to undergo medical tests, including for Covid-19, and he tested positive for the virus. Following that, the kidnapped boy was also tested and he too turned out to be Covid-19 positive.

The boy was rescued on Thursday after he was kidnapped while sleeping in front of his house under the Chaderghat police station limits by the accused, Ibrahim.

According to the police, the accused revealed during the investigation that he had kidnapped the boy as he did not have a son of his own.