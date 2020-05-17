STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Streets waterlogged, trees uprooted as rains lash Hyderabad

It did not take much time for social media users to keep the platforms abuzz with videos and pictures of rainwater flooding various roads in the city and trees uprooted in their areas.

Published: 17th May 2020 11:06 AM

A tree that is uprooted due to heavy winds blocks half of the road at Tadbund in Secunderabad | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN, VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Waterlogging, uprooted trees and power outages brought some sense of disturbing normalcy for Hyderabadis, amid the Covid-19 crisis, as thundershowers accompanied with gusting winds lashed various parts of the city on Saturday.

It did not take much time for social media users to keep the platforms abuzz with videos and pictures of rainwater flooding various roads in the city and trees uprooted in their areas. In a few places, including Erramanzil, Raj Bhavan Road and Erragadda, the waterlogging was knee-deep.

Motorists wade through the waterlogged Raj Bhavan Road after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Saturday

The GHMC’s Disaster Response Force received more than 100 complaints of trees getting uprooted. While most parts of the city experienced power outages, in some areas like Begumpet and Sanathnagar it lasted more than three to four hours as the uprooted trees damaged the power lines. India Meteorological Department forecast said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the State in the next couple of days.

Couple killed in M’nagar
The thundershowers and gusty winds resulted in a tragedy at Midjil in Mahbubnagar district where a couple was crushed to death as a part of underconstruction Munnanur toll plaza collapsed on them. The deceased identified as D Krishnaiah, 35, and Pushpa, 30, were residents of Munnanur village and were laying out their harvest for drying. Pushpa was a ward member of the village.

Munnanur Deputy Sarpanch Venkataiah said that the victims belonged to poor Dalit families and have two daughters studying in Class VIII and Class V. The two girls are now left only with their grandmother. The deputy sarpanch alleged that the management of the toll plaza did not heed to their repeated pleas to complete the works at the earliest. He demanded that the toll plaza management and the State government to grant ex gratia to the victims’ families.

