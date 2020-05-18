Nationwide Tweetathon campaign: Citizens ring up Telangana MPs to protest migrant crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of a nationwide Tweetathon campaign, nearly 55 volunteers called up all the 17 MPs from Telangana to protest the government’s inaction towards providing transport and relief to migrant workers. The campaign, ‘Call your MP’, was undertaken to urge the Members of Parliament to step up and facilitate the migrant workers’ return to their home States.

Organised by a group of women across social media platforms, they shared the list of MPs in every State, along with their phone numbers and addresses, for the volunteers to call them and express their mandates.

In Telangana, the volunteers called up 17 MPs. They said the leaders’ reactions varied — some explained how they extended help to the needy, some listened in and others assured assistance to the migrant workers.

The group in Telangana also encouraged migrant workers to call and directly lodge their protest with their MPs. “We shared the contact numbers of both home constituency and local MPs with the workers. We did this for Odisha migrants stranded in Sangareddy district, who have been unable to go home,” Varsha Bharghavi, a volunteer, said.