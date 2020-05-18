STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Peddler carrying Rs 18 lakh worth charas caught in Hyderabad

A businessman-turned-drug peddler, carrying 2.8 kg of charas worth `18 lakh, was caught at Secunderabad railway station after he alighted a special train that arrived from Delhi.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A businessman-turned-drug peddler, carrying 2.8 kg of charas worth Rs 18 lakh, was caught at Secunderabad railway station after he alighted a special train that arrived from Delhi. Srisai Venkat was caught in a joint operation by the Hyderabad Excise Enforcement wing and the Secunderabad Excise team. According to the officials, he had gone to Himachal Pradesh in February to procure the contraband, but was stranded due to the lockdown. 

Venkat, a resident of Yousufguda, completed his graduation and got into the real estate business in Hyderabad.

After making it big here, he moved to Malaysia, where he started another business. He travelled to other countries too on work, but incurred losses and returned to Hyderabad a few years ago. Here, Venkat started some other business, but failed again and eventually got addicted to ganja. He later took to charas and became a peddler. 

The accused used to purchase the contraband from Kullu and Kharol in Himachal Pradesh, and sell it in Hyderabad. As the government announced special trains for those stranded due to the lockdown, Venkat booked a ticket and arrived in Hyderabad on May 15 night. Also, his friend, Imran Chisti, who claims to be a doctor, had transferred around Rs 49,000, which he earned by selling  charas, to Venkat last week. Assistant Superintendent, Excise Enforcement, N Anji Reddy confirmed the arrest. 

