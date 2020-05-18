STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana conducted 16 tests for every COVID-19 positive case: Data

The State Health Department has conducted 22,842 tests in the last four months. Of the total tests done, it has recorded 6.1% positive cases.

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana conducted an average of 16 tests to detect a Covid-positive patient, data from the State Health Department revealed. Official communication from the department claims that Telangana’s accuracy of testing is close to that of US and UK.

The accuracy of testing is assessed by the number of tests done per positive case. The fewer number of tests done to detect one positive case shows higher accuracy in the contact tracing of a Covid-positive patient. The State Health Department has conducted 22,842 tests in the last four months. Of the total tests done, it has recorded 6.1% positive cases.

In comparison, Andhra Pradesh’s has conducted an average of 94 tests, whereas Maharashtra has done nine. Speaking to Express, Dr Shashikala, said, “The numbers of tests in AP show that they are testing anyone and everyone, and not in a systematic manner, as prescribed by the ICMR.

Whereas in Telangana, because we are following proper protocol to trace contacts, we need only 16 tests.” TS still ranks as one of the lowest among other States in the number of tests conducted. Kerala, which has only 538 cases, conducted over 39,000 tests.

168 Indians  from US land at RGIA
The 9th Vande Bharat flight to Hyderabad, Air India’s AI 126 from Chicago (USA) via New Delhi, landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday at 4.45 am with 168 passengers on board. The RGIA sanitised and fumigated the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aero-bridge to the arrivals ramp. The airport also enforced social distancing among the passengers and crew 

