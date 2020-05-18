Telangana laders told to lead fight against seasonal diseases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao wrote to the elected representatives of Telangana urging them to be prepared to fight vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and Chikungunya.

The Minister stated that the Telangana government was taking all the required measures to combat Covid-19 and that a lot of behavioural changes were seen in the people with regard to sanitation and cleanliness during this pandemic. He said it was important to continue to follow these measures in order to lead a healthy life in the coming days.

Last week, Rama Rao launched the State government’s ‘Every Sunday, 10 am, 10 minutes’ programme, which is aimed at containing seasonal diseases. He said it was important to take certain precautions to fight malaria, dengue, Chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases. He asked the public representatives to take up the ‘10 Minutes at 10 am campaign’ in and around their residences to maintain cleanliness, adding that people should be made aware about this initiative.

The Municipal Administration Department already issued a few guidelines on the measures to be followed. Rama Rao directed the officials concerned to use disinfectants and anti-mosquito sprays, apart from conducting fogging operations.