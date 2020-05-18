Travel kits for women migrants leaving on Shramik train

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a warm gesture, Telangana officials have started to distribute travel kits to migrant workers leaving for their native places in Shramik trains so that they can have a comfortable journey.

On Saturday, three Shramik trains with children and women left for various States, including Jharkhand and UP. Around 400 kits prepared by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WCDW) Department, which include masks, sanitary napkins, soap, water bottle, slippers, food and biscuits, were handed over to women passengers.

Apart from that, customised kits were given for children, which include diapers. “This kit is being given in addition to the food and refreshment kits given by the district administration,” N Mothi, District Welfare Officer, Rangareddy, said.

Since most of the trains depart are from Lingampally, Medchal and Ghatkesar stations, officials from these areas have taken up the task of distributing the kits. “In the last 50 days, officials have tried their best to provide ration to most of the migrant workers. These kits were given as a parting gift so that they can have a comfortable journey back home,” said an official.