US national found dead in Gandipet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A US national, residing in the city, was found dead near the Gandipet reservoir backwaters on Sunday. Police suspect that Paul Robert Little John, a cycling enthusiast, may have accidentally fallen from a height while cycling in the area and died.

Narsingi Inspector M Gangadhar said a case was registered. Robert was living at Gachibowli with his wife, a software professional, and two children. Like every day, he went to cycle near the reservoir on Sunday, but did not return home. His wife approached the Gachibowli police. Robert’s friend showed the location where they used to cycle. When police searched the area, they found his body.