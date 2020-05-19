STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A family of 14 tests positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

The cause for worry is the fact that many relatives had attended the engagement despite it being a low-key affair just a day before the death of the senior member.

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 14 members of a family living in a two-storeyed house at lower Dhoolpet have tested positive for Coronavirus. One of the family members, who was linked to the Jiyaguda market cluster, tested positive on May 16 after which the other family members were sent to Gandhi Hospital.

The matter is of concern for the officials as the family had held an engagement ceremony on the building premise on May 10, which was attended by their relatives from different parts of the city including Amberpet, Baghlingampally, Jiyaguda and Goshamahal.

“All the family members, who live on two floors, have tested positive. One of the members, who went out for work every day, was infected first, which eventually spread to others,” said Mangalhat police station SHO Ranveer Reddy. The family also had one suspected Covid-19 death of a senior member, who had co-morbid conditions of liver damage due to alcohol consumption. He had passed away a day after the engagement ceremony, informed GHMC officials.

The cause for worry is the fact that many relatives had attended the engagement despite it being a low-key affair just a day before the death of the senior member.

“We received information on May 10 that a function was being held. Since there were not more than 20 people at a time, they did not seek permission. However, we had sent a constable to the house,” said Reddy. Police have booked a case under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the GHMC officials said contact tracing of all the members has been done, “As per the rules, all the primary and secondary contacts are put under quarantine and will be monitored at their homes, while 13 of them are at the hospital.”

Strange case of 8-year-old positive patient

Hyderabad:  In a first case of its kind, an 80-year-old woman from Chandanagar, who went to see a doctor because she had a cough and irritation in the nose as a result of dusting her house, tested positive for
Covid-19. She lives with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. The woman and seven other family members reside in Chandanagar. When the cough troubled her for two days, she went to the Government Hospital at Patancheru. She was referred to the Erragadda Chest Hospital for tests and it came back positive. None of the family members has any travel history. There are no positive cases in their vicinity either

Markaz returnee still in home quarantine

Hyderabad: Markaz returnee Noor Basha, who has spent 39 days in home quarantine and has tested negative for Covid-19, complains that authorities are not allowing him to attend to his official duties. Noor, an associate scientist of a pharmaceutical company, was quarantined in the first week of April. Noor attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in March. Amjed Ullah Khan, MBT spokesperson says that Noor does not have the work-from-home option and has been suffering due to pay cuts

