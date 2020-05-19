STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Are you doomsurfing?

If there was some government agency or any other source which could provide clear, verified and validated information, then there i s no scope of this happening.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration Amit Bandre

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know of a term called doomsurfing, where we tend to browse through depressing news despite it talking a toll on our mental health? The constant social media feed on disease and death can increase our despair and have effects on our physical health too. But why do we engage in this behavior? Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist, says: “Whenever there is an unpredictable incident that leads to distress, or has elements of the unknown, people start seeking information out of curiosity. There is no agency that is giving us clarity on information.

If there was some government agency or any other source which could provide clear, verified and validated information, then there i s no scope of this happening. As people jump from one source to another, they resort to doomsurfing to find out the truth.” Baijesh Ramesh, a clinical psychologist at Chetana Hospital in Secunderabad, says that there is an evolutionary angle to doomsurfing. “Our ancestors survived rough situations because of their ability to think.

Their thinking capabilities were used for two functions primarily – to avoid pain and to maximise pleasure. They had to keep anything dangerous or threatening at bay. That is why, we have our antennae up always to detect any possible threat to existence. This pandemic is now posing a existential challenge to the human race. That is why, many indulge in doomsurfing.”

Pragya adds: “It can lead to feelings of despair and helplessness, and mood changes. People might start hoarding more in panic and feel more anxious. They can experience physical manifestations of anxiety-like panic attacks, sleep issues, eating disorders which affects life and relationships. Restrict your internet usage,” she adds.

Tired of the news? Here are a few alternatives ways to  engage yourself online:

  • Take a virtual tour of the the city through Hyderabad Trail’s online heritage walks.
  •  Talk a virtual walk through Kalakriti Gallery’s art exhibitions.
  • Participate in Swarokti Online, a voice culture workshop hosted by classical vocalist Harini Rao.
  • Take part in online events conducted by city cultural spaces like Lamkaan and Sacred Space.
  • Volunteer with groups like Robinhood Army and Youngistaan Foundation to help the needy.

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress. com @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
doomsurfing
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp