Blooming canvases of the digital world

HYDERABAD: The digital world has opened up several possibilities during the Covid-19 lockdown, especially when it comes to curated exhibitions or just showcasing collections of different artworks by different artists. Majcaka, an online platform is doing the same. It’s a platform for artists and art lovers to come together. The very word ‘majcaka’ is Sanskrit which means a platform or a gallery and is quite suitable for Indian artists. It’s been founded by Abhi Maharaju, an art enthusiast and Mahesh an artist. The duo shares, “We started it to reach out to people who love art.

We want art to be accessible to people.” The collection has 350 artworks by both contemporary artists and the maestros. Adds Abhi, “Just before the lockdown we were going to launch the collection. And even though people cannot come of their houses and all the art galleries are closed, we find their interest is quite deep. It so happens that when people are relaxed and have more time to look at a beautiful art work, they connect with it in a much better way.” But does that mean that people shouldn’t visit art galleries physically when the lockdown gets over? “No, it’s not like that. The way Amazon or Kindle came and everybody thought that it was the end of the printed books.

But they co-exist. There are people who love collecting copies of their favourite publications. It’s the same with digital exhibition and a physical one,” they say. Art is fair way to reap more in future as it is a sustainable investment. “Say someone has an artwork signed by MF Husain. the person acquired it perhaps, 20 years ago. Naturally, the cost of that piece has increased with the passage of time. Art is going to become a mainstream investment,” sums up Abhi.