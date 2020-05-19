FICCI Ladies Organisation all set on a mission to restart the industry

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: Usharani Manne has been appointed as the chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad chapter, for the year 2020-21. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Usharani, who is the founder-director, Polmon Instruments Pvt Ltd, and a member of FLO for the past 11 years, outlined her vision for the coming year. She said her vision for FLO this year is ‘live empowered’. Expanding further, she spoke about her three-fold mantra engage, enrich and enable.

“We will engage the FLO women with speaker sessions by industry experts. Knowledge workshops will be conducted to enrich, focusing on mind, body and spirit. And we will enable social outreach programmes at grass root level, and for urban and white collar work force, ” she outlined. The objective of this vision is to develop confident fem a l e l e a d e r s equipped and passionate about leading businesses.

She said, “We want to influence the direction of social change by placing the ability of self-reliance in the hands of the less privileged women through education and income geenration opportunities.”



Usharani also spoke about the importance of restarting the industry, especially MSMEs, and said they would be providing assistance in proper technology utilisation in this field.

“It is the need of the hour,” she reiterated. At the grass root level, women farmers will be trained on making cold-pressed oil and in dehusking, and market linkage will be facilitated for their products. Similarly, urban women (mainly school dropouts) will be given certified courses on housekeeping and provided jobs where they can earn a minimum wage of Rs 10,000 per month.



