SHRC seeks report from Hyderabad police as woman techie cries harassment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Human Rights Commission directed Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to submit a report on an incident of police misbehavior with a woman software employee under Chikkadpally station limits.

According to reports, a female software employee and her brother were walking on Sunday morning towards Tank Bund from Ashoknagar. However, Chikkadpally police detained the woman under the assumption that she was meeting her boyfriend during the lockdown. Even as the woman tried to explain that the person was her brother and that they were on a morning walk, the police misbehaved with her.

The woman then called her father, who is a journalist with a magazine. The latter rushed to the place and had an argument with the police. The police proceeded to register petty cases against the software employee’s father and brother.

Following the cases by Chikkadpally police, the woman approached the SHRC and filed a petition seeking action against the police. Acting on the petition, the SHRC asked the Commissioner to submit a report.