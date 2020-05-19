Spraying of disinfectant to go on despite WHO warning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC would continue to disinfect the city by spraying sodium hypochlorite in a controlled manner to contain COVID-19, GHMC EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati said.



Kampati’s statement comes at a time when the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the practice does not kill the virus but could be harmful to people.



In many countries, governments are deploying trucks and indiscriminately spraying the chemical on roads and buildings, which is not appropriate as there are chances of the chemical entering the water supply, which could be dangerous, Kampati said.



But, GHMC is spraying the disinfectant only in only in containment zones and hospitals, he said.