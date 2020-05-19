STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana maid gets lifer for murder

Yadamma worked as a domestic help at the victim Nagalaxmi’s residence, and, Balasubramanyam, an auto driver, used to pick and drop her granddaughter at school.

Published: 19th May 2020 10:08 AM

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The XIII Additional District Court at LB Nagar, on Monday, delivered a life imprisonment verdict through video conferencing, which is a first in Telangana.

Circumstantial evidence in the form of a milk vendor and a delivery boy, who testified to having seen the accused in the victim’s house, coupled with technical evidence, led to the conviction of a woman  Ch Yadamma, who along with her husband Balasubramanyam were accused in a murder for gain case at Meerpet in 2016.

Yadamma worked as a domestic help at the victim Nagalaxmi’s residence, and, Balasubramanyam, an auto driver, used to pick and drop her granddaughter at school. One day, the couple went to her home, when she was alone and killed her. They took her jewellery and fled from the spot.

