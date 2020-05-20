STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19: IT firms in Telangana not in hurry to have staffers back

As of now, a majority of the work force from the city’s IT sector is still working from home, and no major company has asked their employees to return to work.

Published: 20th May 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after relaxations were announced by the State government for all private offices, including those in the IT sector, companies were seen taking a cautious approach in moving ahead amidst the lockdown.

As of now, a majority of the work force from the city’s IT sector is still working from home, and no major company has asked their employees to return to work. According to Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) president Bharani Kumar Aroll, “Currently, only  5-7 per cent of the IT sector are reporting for work. We are not in a hurry to advise employees to return to work.”

Aroll said that companies have realised that the current situation was not favourable and their priority was to ensure that their employees were safe.

“Although 100 per cent relaxations have been announced, we expect only 30 per cent of the workforce to return by the end of June,” he added.

Currently, sensitisation programmes are being carried out by companies to inform employees how to successfully complete the transition from ‘work from home’ to ‘work from office’, maintain social distancing norms at work, and so on. 

Apart from that, many big IT firms, such as Tata Consultancy Services and others, have extended their ‘work from home’ period.

“For TCS employees, work from home has been extended till the end of June,” an employee said.

When contacted, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said it was upto the companies to decide whether to call their employees back to work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association Tata Consultancy Services Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 India Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp