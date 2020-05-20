COVID-19: IT firms in Telangana not in hurry to have staffers back

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after relaxations were announced by the State government for all private offices, including those in the IT sector, companies were seen taking a cautious approach in moving ahead amidst the lockdown.

As of now, a majority of the work force from the city’s IT sector is still working from home, and no major company has asked their employees to return to work. According to Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) president Bharani Kumar Aroll, “Currently, only 5-7 per cent of the IT sector are reporting for work. We are not in a hurry to advise employees to return to work.”

Aroll said that companies have realised that the current situation was not favourable and their priority was to ensure that their employees were safe.

“Although 100 per cent relaxations have been announced, we expect only 30 per cent of the workforce to return by the end of June,” he added.

Currently, sensitisation programmes are being carried out by companies to inform employees how to successfully complete the transition from ‘work from home’ to ‘work from office’, maintain social distancing norms at work, and so on.

Apart from that, many big IT firms, such as Tata Consultancy Services and others, have extended their ‘work from home’ period.

“For TCS employees, work from home has been extended till the end of June,” an employee said.

When contacted, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said it was upto the companies to decide whether to call their employees back to work.