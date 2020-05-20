How 11 global cities handled lockdown

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Hyderabadis heaved a sigh of relief on Monday after the city started limping back to normalcy.

However, the citizens had their own set of complaints on how the state handled the lockdown.

We give you a glimpse of 11 global cities including Lahore in Pakistan, Khartoum in Sudan, Lagos in Nigeria, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Birmingham, UK and two cities in the US handled it. Decide for yourself where we stand.

Community bonding at its best

Indianapolis, USA .

Kehkashan Mehdi,

Software Engineer,

Threat Intelligence and Cybersecurity

Lockdown start:

There was no one start date per se, and no lockdown was enforced. It was recommended by the federal government and then each state government either recommended or lightly enforced it according to the number of cases in that state and then it was up to the individual to maintain social distancing and other measures. Most non-essential businesses, mainly restaurants, department stores, etc. did however shut down in most states but the definition of “essential” varied across state lines, which meant people were still going to work and moving about.

Lockdown end: Still continuing, full lift by June 15 perhaps

What do you think was badly handled: Test kits could have been made available sooner, guidelines clearer, considering the US has the most cases of the virus right now.

What was handled well: Community bonding, streamlined healthcare which served both Covid and non-Covid patients; colleges and schools provided free software to students and studies were not impeded. People in the US are self-reliant and when the going gets tough, truly the entire population of the US gets going.

International students got stranded

Australia

Priya Roy, student

Lockdown start: March 28, Lockdown end: May 15

Things that got affected: University, social life and loss of jobs

People were allowed to move around using:

An app by the govt

What was handled badly: Stranding of international students and migrants

What was handled well:

Everything else. As this was the first time we have faced something like this, there is no precedent to compare with.

2 small bags of rice, two loaves of bread for 200 households for two weeks!

Lagos, Nigeria

Francis O, Researcher

Lockdown start: March 30, lockdown end: After 14 days

Things that got affected: Transportation, food shortage, unemployment, social unrest (increase in robberies), no cash inflows, misinformation, religious gatherings curtailed, schools shut down, banks closed People were allowed to move around using a: Permit letter from the local policeWhat was badly handled: The government gave citizens only a 24-hour notice which left millions of low-income households battling hunger. The distribution of medicines or food, as promised, was not available despite the state receiving billions of Naira as corporate donations. The citizens did not get anything; in some places, the state gave two small bags of rice and two loaves of bread to be shared by 200 households for two weeks. In the first place, there is no way even to share it due to lockdown. The question that people are asking: What is the government doing with the funds it received? This has further increased the mistrust in the government leading to civil unrest, increased crime rates and looting. People do not care anymore. Hence the dilemma many Nigerians face is the mutation from coronavirus to hunger virus. Many Nigerians did not obey rules as they came out to look for food. The irony is that when the infection rate was low, there was a lockdown, but when the infection rate tripled the government eased the lockdown. Only in one state, the governor personally ensured full compliance and monitoring of people’s movement using extreme force.

What was handled well: Procedures and policies to ensure the use of face mask and hand sanitisers, prosecution of defaulters

Any other observations?

A lot of people still don’t believe the virus exist, some believe that coronavirus is a disease that targets the rich and the foreigners. Due to this, they do not practice social distancing. Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) did not respond on time to emergency cases. However, the excuse is that the pressure on them has been immense and the facilities are under pressure. There is a need to expand isolation and testing centers nationwide. Religion is an issue that distorts the perception of Nigerians on the effect of Covid-19 as they believe nothing will happen to them.

Should have used helplines better

Lahore, Pakistan .

Ramma Shahid Cheema,

Founder - Beti

In Pakistan, active individual social responsibility during Covid-19 was missing. The government has introduced Standard Operating Procedures with the promise of easing the lockdown on subsequent days. However, with Ramzan going on and Eid in around the corner, citizens are not being mindful of the gravity of the situation. More than 18 million people stand to lose their jobs in Pakistan. The economy is suffering and so is the social fabric of the society. Domestic Violence has seen a sharp rise and mental health cases are being reported every day. The official helplines available are not being used extensively because of the lack of access and awareness. As founder Beti, a media and advocacy programme in Pakistan, that works towards social and economic inclusion of the girl child and women, I feel that the government must provide shelter homes, advocacy through media and initiate a strong policy to protect children and women. But we must also share that people in Pakistan are coming forward and helping the underprivileged through Zakat and Sadka.

Financial aid for those on furlough payments

Birmingham, UK

Aaron Daniel, student

Lockdown start: Early April, still continuing

Things that got affected: Leisure and entertainment, eg: bowling, movies

What was badly handled: Lack of authentic information and too much of fake news

What was handled well: Financial aid for those on furlough payments.

No lockdown, only restrictions

Doha, Qatar

Ramdev MS, HealthyHome Company

Lockdown start: We never had a lockdown, but government started implementing restrictions from mid-April.

Things that got affected: Outings, sports activities, movies in theaters,

eating out

What was badly handled: Nothing

What was handled well: Restrictions which handled the crisis well without crippling day-to-day life.

Should have given a week for immigrants to go back

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Viju Varghese, banker

Lockdown start: March 19 and currently on

Things that got affected: Business revenues and jobs

People were allowed to move around using a permit letter from the local police

What was badly handled: Nothing

What was handled well: Lockdown compliance

Any other observations?

The lockdown should have been announced with a week’s notice to allow people to return safely to their home countries.

Biggest volunteer campaign ever in my country

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Azel Zhanibek, PR professional

Lockdown start: March 16.

End: May 11

Things that got affected:

The education system in Kazakhstan as we are yet to move online.

People were allowed to move around using a random method

What was badly handled:

Slow internet. Schools and universities started classes online. We had poor connectivity. During the evenings it was tough to use social media to get updates. After first week, schools got students to study via lessons on TV and special programme Kundelik.kz. What was handled well: Adequate number of tests in hospitals. The communication from the state to citizens was effective. The government gave support of 42,500 Tenge to all people who lost their job or took unpaid leave because of quarantine. I also want to underline volunteers. This was the biggest volunteer campaign I ever saw in Kazakhstan. Any other observations? People in my country united at this difficult time. The biggest change I think was a positive change in people’s mindset.

Unbelievable sincerity in following rules

Khartoum, Sudan..

Gautam Kumsi,

Engineering Professional,

Started lockdown:

April 18, 2020, end: May 19

Things that got affected:

All businesses, day-to-day life, economy.

People were allowed to move around using a:

Permit letter from the local police

What do you

think was badly handled:

Crippled healthcare system. Needed more support from international organisations

What do you think

was handled well:

People have been unbelievably sincere and obedient in following the government’s instructions for lockdown and social distancing.

Any other observations?

Covid-19 awareness could have been implemented much earlier than when it actually was. Also, the quarantine centres could have been better prepared.

Unlocked people, adapted to pandemic

Iringa, Tanzania

Waryoba N. Nyakuwa, Economist

Lockdown start and end:

No lockdown

Things that got affected: People were allowed to move around based on the legal authority’s discretion

What do you think was badly handled: We could not celebrate Union Day on April 26 or Labour day on May 1

What do you think was handled well:

Education/awareness on how to handle Covid19

Any other observations?

The lockdown approach is not sustainable. The solution is to adapt to the pandemic and unlock people like it was done in Tanzania and Sweden, in order to avoid the collapse of the economy.

Support via dedicated helplines

Cairo, Egypt

Riham Mahmoud, Ministry of International Cooperation

Lockdown start: Mid-March and continuing

Things that got affected: Economy, education and businesses, but hopefully this decreases the numbers.

People were allowed to move around using a manual method, based on the local authority’s discretion

What was badly handled: Labour welfare was not taken care of despite laws banning any layoffs of employees or decrease in wages but only applied to the public sector

What was handled well: Isolation system and free psychological help through dedicated hotlines.

Lockdown was lifted too soon

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Aafreen M

Things that got affected: Transport, restaurant business, social interaction, mental health

What was badly handled: Lockdown lifted too soon

What do you think was handled well: Very proactive health care and sanitization of the city. There are clear signs in all public places to enable social distancing

Any other observations? Group prayers were cancelled very soon, which is a good thing in preventing spread of the virus.

