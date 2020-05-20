No meetings near Telangana Secretariat for next two months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to maintain public order, peace and tranquillity at the TS Secretariat, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has issued prohibiting orders banning public meetings, protests within 3 km radius of the Secretariat.



This order shall be in force with effect from May 20 6 am and shall remain in force for a period of two months up to 19 July 6 am, unless withdrawn earlier.