Salon experience is going to be completely different now

Even though fear-enveloped many customers, the queue outside salons were long. For many who rushed to get a haircut or shave, the experience was completely new.

Published: 20th May 2020 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Customers getting their hair cut at a salon on Tuesday | Vinay Madapu

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Covid pandemic has completely changed the experience of going to a salon for all of us. Leading salons such as Lakme, BBlunt along with many local parlours and barber shops in Hyderabad resumed services on Tuesday.

Even though fear-enveloped many customers, the queue outside salons were long. For many who rushed to get a haircut or shave, the experience was completely new. Customers were welcomed inside salons only after thermal screening. Hairstylists and beauticians were seen with PPE (personal protective equipment) and made sure there was minimum physical contact with clients.

Speaking to the Express, Manager of Mirrors Luxury Salons, in Banjara hills, Srinivas said, “We received many calls on the first day itself, however, due to the restricted timings and socials distancing guidelines we could not take them all.” The store which has many branches opened only a few on Tuesday. “Before we opened, the salon was disinfected and at the end of the day, we will  fumigate the premises.

All our staff have been asked to wear cap, goggles, mask, coat, and gloves at all times,” he added. 
Stating that the new safety protocol will, however, increase their operating cost, the owner of a barber shop at Raj Bhavan road said, “We have to use disposable products now for every customer.” The salon industry representatives also claim that it will take a long time to recover the losses they have incurred in last two months.

