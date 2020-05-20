Telangana Corporator, six chums arrested for gambling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corporator of Jawaharnagar Municipal corporation and six of his friends were nabbed by the Special Operations Team of Rachakonda Commissionerate, while playing cards at a house in Moula Ali on late Monday night. Police seized cash, cards and other material from them.

Based on a tip off, the team conducted raids at the house under Malkajgiri police station limits and found the accused playing cards. Corporator B Shivaji, his friends C Kiran, K Raju, P Rakesh, G Rajesh Khanna and I Bhaskar Reddy were arrested.

Cash over Rs 1.20 lakh and mobile phones were seized from them. A case has been registered against them under Gaming Act, 188 of IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act for violation of lockdown norms.