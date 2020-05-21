50,000 2BHK houses to be handed over by August, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao stated that the State government will hand over 50,000 double bedroom (2BHK) houses to beneficiaries by August. Addressing a review meeting here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that the government aimed at constructing over one lakh double bedroom houses for the poor in the city.

He mentioned that the construction works were under progress and that the houses would be ready to be occupied by Dasara. The agencies working on the project informed the Minister that despite the lockdown, the construction works were going on at a good pace. They also mentioned that there were a few problems pertaining to the availability of steel, cement and sand. The Minister directed officials of the MA&UD and Housing Departments to call for a special meeting with the agencies to resolve their issues.

He also stated that 80 per cent of construction works were completed at various sites in the city, and a few houses had already been handed over to the beneficiaries. “The completed houses should be handed over to GHMC officials,” he said, adding that he had asked officials to set up infrastructure such as power and water supply to the completed houses.

R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy stated that a lion’s share of houses under the project were being constructed in Hyderabad. He mentioned that complete assistance would be provided to the GHMC from the Health Department. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also stated that instructions were given to officials to complete the construction of the 50,000 houses by August.