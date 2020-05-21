Filmmaker shows us how to live with the virus

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In one of his quarantine micro-films, city filmmaker Anshul Sinha shows a fight between Covid-19 and human beings. The lack of actors or other facilities due to lockdown did not deter Anshul, as he presented his ideas using spoons and forks! So, who wins the fight? Watch the film Human v/s Covid 19 to find out.

Speaking to Express, Anshul says: “I made five films during the lockdown. I made them to submit as entries in various quarantine film festivals being held in the UK, Italy and other places. The idea of these festivals is to see what filmmakers can come up with under a lockdown.” Talking about why he makes micro-films instead of short films, he adds: “All these movies have a runtime not exceeding one minute thirty seconds.

With the availability of so much content on the internet, people lose interest in anything which is longer than that. I have shot these films using a mobile camera.” In other micro-film titled Shutter Opening, the filmmaker shows the plight of a shopkeeper who cannot sell anything despite putting them on discount. The lockdown, no doubt, has a devastating effect on the business. As he goes on increasing the discount rates, a novel idea saves his shop from shutting down his shop.

In both the films, Anshul shows ways to conduct life as usual, while living with the virus. “I made the films using stop motion animation, for which I had to click over 165 images,” he adds. Anshul Sinha, a recipient of Pride of Telangana award, loves to explore the art of storytelling through visual media.