GHMC to open 45 new Basthi Dawakhanas

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with the Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare Department has decided to establish an additional 45 Basthi Dawakhanas under GHMC Limits.

According to a press release by the GHMC, the 45 healthcare centres would be added to the current 123 Basthi Dawakhanas in the city. On Wednesday, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, following the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, instructed the Zonal Commissioners to monitor the arrangements made for inauguration of the Basthi Dawakhanas in their respective zones.

The GHMC has also appointed nodal officers for monitoring and coordinating the inauguration of the new healthcare centres. The duty of these officers is to ensure the availability of electricity connections and water facility, as well as sanitation in and around the Basthi Dawakhana to make it function effortlessly. Apart from this, the officers will also have to ensure the availability of medicines and medical equipment.

Nodal officers to monitor arrangements

