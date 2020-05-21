STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to open 45 new Basthi Dawakhanas

The GHMC has also appointed nodal officers for monitoring and coordinating the inauguration of the new healthcare centres.

Published: 21st May 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A GHMC worker cleans an area during the nationwide lockdown in the old city of Hyderabad.

A GHMC worker cleans an area during the nationwide lockdown in the old city of Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with the Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare Department has decided to establish an additional 45 Basthi Dawakhanas under GHMC Limits. 

According to a press release by the GHMC, the 45 healthcare centres would be added to the current 123 Basthi Dawakhanas in the city. On Wednesday, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, following the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, instructed the Zonal Commissioners to monitor the arrangements made for inauguration of the Basthi Dawakhanas in their respective zones. 

The GHMC has also appointed nodal officers for monitoring and coordinating the inauguration of the new healthcare centres. The duty of these officers is to ensure the availability of electricity connections and water facility, as well as sanitation in and around the Basthi Dawakhana to make it function effortlessly. Apart from this, the officers will also have to ensure the availability of medicines and medical equipment.

Nodal officers to monitor arrangements 
The GHMC has also appointed nodal officers for monitoring and coordinating the inauguration of the new Basthi Dawakhana’s. The duty of the officers is to ensure the availability of electricity and water connections, medicines and medical equipment, as well as sanitation in and around the heathcare centre to make it function effortlessly

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Basthi Dawakhana
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp