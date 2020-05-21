Hyderabad firm, US varsity developing coronavirus vaccine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, USA, will work towards developing a new vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine candidate was developed at the university in January using an existing deactivated rabies vaccine as a carrier for Coronavirus proteins.

It recently completed preliminary tests in animal models and showed antibody response in mice. Dr Krishna Mohan, CEO of Bharat Biotech, said the company would be involved in an end-to-end development of the vaccine. Under the agreement, Bharat Biotech has exclusive rights to develop, market and deliver the vaccine across the world, excluding in the USA, Europe and Japan. Human trials are likely in Dec.