Inching back to work in Hyderabad

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lockdown restrictions are slowly being eased, and offices and shops are re-opening. It is time to get out of the PJs and iron out those suits lying ignored at the back of the cupboard. After grudgingly staying-in at home, at least initially, it is time again to pack the lunch/ dinner dabbas, dust the cobwebs off the laptop bags and hit the roads, err, offices and shops.

After taking weeks to get used to the ‘new normal’ as it was being called, there will be many feeling anxious about re-immersing themselves back into the old routine life. All of us have lived and breathed nothing but news on Covid-19 and lived in the hope that it vanishes or a cure or vaccine is found. That there is no cure, and we have to re-start going out of our homes to work, is cause for mental duress for many. Concerns remain about the risk of contracting the Coronavirus once back in the workplace. “I am uncomfortable about working from office now and going for site visits,” says Shreya D, an interior designer who is daunted by the thought that she might get infected by Coronavirus.

Girish Goipnath, a system architect with IT company, PurpleTalk, Kondapur, starts work from next week. He struggled initially, but had settled well into a work routine from home. He says, “It is difficult to comprehend another change in routine. Just the thought of again having to set an alarm for 5.30 am, getting dressed, to facing the prospect of re-entering the workplace and taking on a busy schedule, is exasperating.” “The announcement by the government to allow 100 per cent of the workforce triggered an entire range of reactions from various employees.

Some are relieved to be more productive and focused by getting back to a schedule, and thankful for the comfortable office chairs,” says Sweta Todi, manager- HR, Lumiford, a gadget firm in Banjara Hills. She continues, “Then there are those who are worried about the safety of their aging parents or have children at home. Reddaiah, who works in sales was in for a rude shock on Tuesday when his wife refused to pack his lunch box. Shaking his head in frustration, he said, “She got used to waking up late, like the rest of us and refused to wake up early to cook my lunch.” Krishnaveni, a house maid, lives in Karkhana and works at homes in Raghavendra Colony in Sainikpuri. “It’s too early to go back to work,” she complains, but has no choice due to financial compulsions.

She says, “I have to take share auto and sit close to other people. I don’t know who is carrying the virus,” she said feeling scared. Experts are emphasising that this trepidation is only natural. Anxiety around the idea of lockdown lifting is totally normal. In fact, it is so normal, there’s even a name for it — re-entry anxiety. “Now is the time for all of us to take positive steps towards getting back to a more normal existence,” says Dr Bharat Kumar Reddy, consultant psychiatrist, Apollo hospitals. “While people might feel overwhelmed by the idea, it is important to remember that just as you had managed to cope during lockdown, you will similarly cope, as we come out of it,” reassures he.

Bharat explains that the human body likes to be relaxed. He says, “Anxiety about falling ill, insecurity about job, financial and work pressure can burden anyone. It is important to think positive.” He says, “it is the natural ability of most people to settle down to the old routine in a few weeks, but those who cannot manage even after that, should seek medical guidance.” Bharat also adds that organisations should ease employees back into full work mode, this can help in faster integration of the work force.

With the lockdown norms eased, and offices and shops opening up, people are feeling ‘re-entry anxiety’ after being accustomed to working from home, and also worrying if they will contract Coronavirus. We try to find out how they feel

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna @newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi